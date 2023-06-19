Delta, LATAM Add New JV Routes, Including Miami-Medellin

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group are launching a combined three new routes as part of their U.S.-South America joint venture (JV).

SkyTeam’s Delta acquired a 20% stake in LATAM in 2019, and the airlines applied to regulatory authorities to operate a metal-neutral, antitrust-immunized JV for flights between the U.S. and South America. The U.S. Transportation Department gave the JV its final approval in October 2022.

From Oct. 29, LATAM Airlines Colombia will open service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Medellin International Airport (MED) in Colombia. The MIA-MED route will be operated daily using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Also on Oct. 29, LATAM Airlines Peru will launch flights between Lima Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Delta’s home hub. The LIM-ATL route will be flown 3X-weekly using a Boeing 767 aircraft.

Additionally, from Dec. 22, Delta will commence service between ATL and Cartagena Rafael Núñez International Airport (CTG) in Colombia. The ATL-CTG route will be operated 3X-weekly using a 737 aircraft. Delta says it will also add a second daily flight between ATL and Bogotá El Dorado International Airport in Colombia using a 757 aircraft from Oct. 29.

The airlines say in a statement that the JV connects “more than 200 North American destinations served by Delta to the more than 120 South American destinations served by LATAM,” adding: “The route additions will enable travelers to explore Atlanta, Miami, Cartagena, Bogotá, Lima and Medellin, and increase opportunities to connect onward to other exciting destinations on both continents.”

LATAM's Chief Commercial Officer Martin St. George says: “We are very happy to announce the new route between Miami and Medellin, one of the major financial, industrial and commercial centers in Colombia.”

From MED, LATAM operates 33 daily flights to 11 destinations in South America. The airline offers 108 daily flights from LIM to 37 South American destinations.

Delta also operates a JV with fellow SkyTeam member Aeromexico.

