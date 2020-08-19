SkyWest to connect Cheyenne, Wyoming to Denver

The Wyoming regional airport has been without commercial air service since April.

United Airlines and its regional partner SkyWest Airlines will put Cheyenne (CYS), Wyoming back on the US airline network from Nov. 11.

American Airlines suspended service between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and CYS on April 11 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning all scheduled, commercial service to the airport was dropped.

Cheyenne Regional Airport said a new service connecting the airport nonstop to Denver (DEN) under the United Express brand daily will start Nov. 11. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that SkyWest would operate the route using a 50-seat SkyWest Bombardier CRJ-200.

Cheyenne Regional Airport director Tim Barth said he was pleased to be able to announce that commercial service will return this fall.

“Fiscal prudence required we shut down in April,” Barth said, according to the newspaper. “In the reshuffling after the outbreak, and for a variety of reasons, direct service to Denver makes a lot of sense … Resuming commercial flights also will help the airport secure future FAA funds for runway and airport improvements.”

Barth has said a $62 million runway improvement project is underway at the airport, targeted for a 2025 completion.

Great Lakes Airlines previously operated the CYS-DEN route, but no carrier has flown the route for more than two years.

