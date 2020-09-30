American Airlines adds DFW and Philadelphia from Daytona Beach

The flights bring more passengers into the carrier’s global network, American says.

American Airlines will begin operating domestic seasonal routes to Daytona Beach (DAB), Florida, from both Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL) this winter.

At present Charlotte (CLT) is the lone airport American flies to DAB from. The oneworld member operates the CLT-DAB route 4X-daily year-round.

“We are thrilled [American is] adding new, nonstop service at Daytona Beach International Airport [to hubs DFW and PHL],” DAB director Karen Feaster said in a statement. “This is a very uncertain time for the airline industry, but the leadership at American understands the desire for travel to and from the Daytona Beach area.”

American said the new DAB flights, to be operated from December through April, will bring more passengers into the carrier’s global network and bring “more people to Daytona Beach, especially during the colder winter months.”

Photo credit: Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau