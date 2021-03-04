JAL resumes Tokyo-San Diego route; to start Moscow flights in April 

The Tokyo Haneda-Moscow Sheremetyevo route was supposed to start in March 2020.

Japan Airlines (JAL) resumed nonstop flights between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and San Diego (SAN) on March 3 and next month will start the Tokyo Haneda (HND)-Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) route it planned to launch in 2020.

JAL dropped the NRT-SAN route in April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. It also shelved plans to launch the HND-SVO route in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

The NRT-SAN route will be operated 3X-weekly; JAL had previously operated the route on a daily basis.

“The resumption of service to Tokyo is an important step in our recovery process,” SAN CEO Kimberly Becker said. “With many economic and defense ties between our two cities, this route will foster continued business interactions.”

American Airlines will codeshare on JAL’s NRT-SAN flights.

The HND-SVO route will operate 1X-weekly. Russia’s Aeroflot will codeshare on the route.

Photo credit: Joe Pries