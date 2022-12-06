Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Dec. 5, 2022)

Dec. 6

Hamburg (HAM), Gothenburg (GOT), Cologne (CGN) and Marseille (MRS) are being added to Air Serbia’s network from May 2023. From Belgrade (BEG), the airline will serve HAM from May 15; GOT and CGN from May 18; and MRS from May 20. Flights to Hamburg, Gothenburg and Cologne will be offered three times per week, while Marseille will be 2X-weekly. “We are continuing to expand our network, while striving to bring more destinations in Europe closer to our passengers,” Air Serbia general manager of commercial and strategy Jiří Marek said.

Nouvelair is increasing its northern summer 2023 schedule between London Gatwick (LGW) and Tunis (TUN) after securing additional slots at the UK airport. The airline plans to offer 4X-weekly flights, up from 3X-weekly in summer 2022. It launched the route in March 2022 and is currently offering two flights per week during the winter 2022/23 season.

Iceland’s Play has opened ticket sales from Reykjavik Keflavik (KEF) to Warsaw (WAW). The first flight will take off on April 3, 2023, and be offered twice a week until late October. Airbus A320neo aircraft will be used to operate the route. Play has already announced four other new destinations for 2023: Athens (ATH). Hamburg (HAM), Porto (OPO) and Stockholm (ARN}}).

Dec. 5

AirAsia X is resuming its first ever route: Kuala Lumpur (KUL)-Gold Coast (OOL). The route will return on Feb. 15, 2023, operating three times per week. Gold Coast will be the airline’s fourth destination in Australia alongside Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Credit: AirAsia X

“Fifteen years ago, the Gold Coast was the catalyst for the birth of AirAsia X and our Australia expansion, which quickly became one of our most popular core markets,” AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said. “Through Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia X will connect visitors to more than 130 destinations across Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, India, South Korea and many more.” As well as resuming OOL, AirAsia X has celebrated its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei (TPE). Service will be 3X-weekly.

Hong Kong-based startup Greater Bay Airlines is further expanding its network with the opening of a route to Tokyo Narita (NRT). Flights from Hong Kong International (HKG) will start on Jan. 12, 2023, and the route will be served daily. The planned launch follows a rise in visitors to Japan since the country relaxed COVID-19 travel restrictions in October. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the estimated number of visitor arrivals from Hong Kong was 36,200 in October 2022, compared to only 2,800 in September 2022.

Air Canada has launched a new link connecting Vancouver (YVR) and Bangkok (BKK). The nonstop route will be provided four times per week using Boeing 787s. “This new service from YVR is another step in our ambition to develop this hub into one of the most important trans-pacific gateways in North America,” Air Canada SVP of network planning and revenue management Mark Galardo said.

Emirates has resumed Airbus A380 flights to Auckland (AKL) in New Zealand for the first time since February 2020. The daily Dubai (DXB) service reclaims the title of Emirates’ longest route, covering 14,200 km (7,667 nm), with an estimated flight time of just under 16 hr. from Dubai to New Zealand and 17 hr. 15 min. in the other direction.

South Korea’s Jin Air has launched a new route between Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Chiang Mai (CNX) in Thailand, the host destination of Routes Asia 2023. Flights will initially operate 4X-weekly using 737-800s, rising to daily later this month. OAG data shows the airline will compete on the sector with Korean Air and Jeju Airlines.

Qantas has commenced its Melbourne (MEL)-Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) route. The 3X-weekly 787-9 service started on Dec. 3. “The addition of service to Melbourne is a significant milestone for DFW Airport,” DFW CEO Sean Donohue said. “It is reflective of not only the strength of our network as one of the most connected Airports in the world, but it also shows the vitality of the Dallas Fort Worth region economy as a place to do business and visit.”

BA CityFlyer will this week start the first of two ski routes from London City Airport (LCY). Service to Salzburg (SZG) in Austria begins on Dec. 9 and Chambéry (CMF) in France on Dec. 17. Meanwhile, LCY’s traffic forecast for this month is nearly three times higher than December 2021. It expects to handle 245,000 passengers this December.