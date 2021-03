As Uganda Airlines prepares to begin long-haul services to Europe and the Middle East, Routes looks at the country’s aviation market.

As reported by Routes, Uganda Airlines intends to start serving London, Dubai, Guangzhou and Mumbai later this year.

Slots have already been secured at London Heathrow (LHR) and Dubai International (DXB) for direct flights from Uganda’s main gateway Entebbe International (EBB).

Ahead of the planned launch, Routes provides a snapshot of the current state of the market in Uganda, looking at the biggest airports, airlines and routes.

Photo credit: Entebbe International Airport