Eight more routes added to Frontier’s network

Frontier Airlines has unveiled eight new routes as the ULCC continues to introduce more leisure-orientated fights to its network.

The services—three of which are from Myrtle Beach (MYR) in South Carolina—come on top of six new routes announced from Atlanta (ATL) and two from Philadelphia International (PHL). The additions mean the airline has now revealed 16 new routes in just two days.

From MYR, Frontier plans to start serving Providence (PVD) from June 10, followed by Buffalo (BUF) a day later. Both will be 2X-weekly. A Saturday-only service to Portland (PWM) begins on June 13. All three routes are currently unserved.

“Summer is quickly approaching, and Frontier’s low fares and friendly flying experience offer a convenient option for families and friends who are looking to travel and explore great outdoor destinations,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

The growth means Frontier will serve eight routes from MYR this summer. The carrier also flies nonstop to Denver (DEN), Islip (ISP), PHL, and Philadelphia Trenton-Mercer (TTN) from the Atlantic coast resort.

“The introduction of new nonstop destinations demonstrates Frontier’s commitment to MYR and the popularity of the Grand Strand as South Carolina’s premier coastal gateway,” MYR director of airports Scott Van Moppes said.

“These new flights will further enhance the air travel opportunities available to both local residents and visitors to our community and will arrive in time for the popular summer vacation season.”

From Miami (MIA), a new international route is being launched to vacation destination Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica. Flights will be 3X-weekly from May 28. Frontier will compete directly with American Airlines, which currently serves MIA-MBJ 3X-daily.

The fifth new route announced by Frontier will connect Frederick Douglass–Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in Upstate New York to Orlando (MCO). Flights will operate three times per week from May 20.

“As air travel begins to re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing affordability and availability of flights out of the Frederick Douglass–Greater Rochester International Airport will help us keep our competitive advantage with other markets,” Monroe County executive Adam Bello said.

“Orlando is the number one destination for Monroe County residents, and these new nonstop flights from Rochester offer an additional safe and affordable way to the Sunshine State.”

Elsewhere, Frontier is beginning two new routes from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and St. Louis (STL) from June 11, both of which will be 4X-weekly. The additions mean the carrier will serve 19 destinations from ORD this summer.

From DFW, Frontier also plans to serve Nashville (BNA) from June 10, operating three times per week. The launch of the flights to ORD and BNA increase the ULCC’s network from DFW to 10 routes.

Photo credit: Joe Pries