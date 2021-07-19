Airline in Focus: Corendon

In July 2021 Turkish leisure specialist Corendon offered its highest-ever total capacity, with more than 475,000 seats eclipsing its previous record in September 2019.

The carrier, which has a highly seasonal network, had grown strongly in summer of 2019 and was on course for a similar level of capacity 2020 before the pandemic heavily reduced its activity.

And despite a slow start to the year it has been gearing up for growth, including recent network additions such as Glasgow (GLA) in the UK.

Its main base is in in the vacation hotspot Antalya (AYT), where it is the fifth-largest carrier with 6.81% of the market behind Turkish Airlines, SunExpress, Pegasus Airlines and charter airline AZUR Air.

