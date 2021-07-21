ZIPAIR to open new international route

Japan Airlines’ long-haul low-cost subsidiary ZIPAIR Tokyo is launching scheduled service between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Singapore (SIN) in September.

Singapore will become the airline’s fourth destination alongside Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Honolulu (HNL) and Seoul Incheon (ICN).

“Due to the impact of COVID-19, restrictions on entry into both countries are still in effect, but we hope that our new service to Singapore will provide a new convenient option for those who need to travel to and from Japan for business or pleasure,” ZIPAIR president Shingo Nishida said.

The route will begin on Sept. 7 using Boeing 787-8 aircraft, initially operating 1X-weekly before a second weekly frequency starts in early October. Flights depart NRT at 2 p.m. and arrive in SIN at 8.25 p.m local time. The return service leaves SIN at 9.55 p.m. and arrives back in Japan’s capital at 6.05 a.m. the following day.

Nishida said that cargo was a factor in the launch of the route, explaining: “We believe that the best way to contribute to society today is to transport cargo and support the global supply chain using our Boeing 787 aircraft, while continuing to prepare for the day we can welcome back customers to travel freely between various countries and continents.”

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, ZIPAIR will become the only low-cost operator between Tokyo and Singapore once it begins flights.

During the week commencing July 19, All Nippon Airways serves SIN from Tokyo Haneda (HND) and NRT, operating 2X-weekly and 5X-weekly respectively.

Japan Airlines provides three flights per week from HND and four from NRT, while Singapore Airlines serves HND-SIN 3X-weekly and NRT-SIN 11X-weekly.

On a city pair basis, there are currently 14,560 two-way weekly seats between Tokyo and Singapore. This compares with more than 50,000 during the same week in 2019.

Japan Airlines first unveiled details of the long-haul LCC in May 2018. ZIPAIR debuted as a cargo-only airline in June 2020 before launching passenger service last October.

Photo credit: ZIPAIR Tokyo