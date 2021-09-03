Curaçao eyes LGA link-up

Curaçao International Airport (CUR) is hoping for a direct route to New York's LaGuardia International (LGA) as it eyes further growth in the northeastern US.

The Caribbean airport aims to build a stronger base in the region, with future expansion into Texas and Georgia possibly following, according to the latest update to its Route Exchange profile.

“Behind New York (JFK), which is currently served non-stop and via Miami International Airport (MIA), LGA is a consistent gateway in our top five feeder markets," CUR air service and development director Peggy Croes told Routes.

“Adding LGA to our northeast network will give an opportunity to complement our catchment area.”

Croes also believes the destination has several features which are attractive to the US outbound leisure market.

“It has a strong European flair which makes it very appealing to the US traveler,” she said. “The wide spread of beaches throughout the island, a huge nature oasis on the west side, a wide variety of US-known hotel brands, downtown harbor façade on UNESCO World Heritage list and the oldest working Synagogue in the Western hemisphere makes it a perfect match.”

CUR is currently connected to JFK by JetBlue, which is offering 9,288 seats in summer 2021, while American Airlines offers 34,244 seats direct to MIA and 2,956 to Charlotte (CLT), data from OAG Schedules Analyser show.

The airport completed a $35 million renovation and expansion project 2018, allowing it to improve customer experience and accommodate 2.5 million annual movements.

The largest of the Dutch Caribbean islands, Curaçao’s largest market pair is Amsterdam (AMS), from where both KLM and Tui offer direct connections.

Credit: OAG Schedules Analyser

CUR is also targeting a nonstop route to German hub Frankfurt (FRA), which “remains the strongest feeder market via AMS for CUR,” noted Croes.

Sao Paolo Guarulhos (GRU), which currently serves CUR via Bogota (BOG), and Tocumen International Airport in Panama (PTY) are also among the airport’s targets.

Photo credit: Lya_Cattel/Getty Images