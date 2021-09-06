Route Analysis: Toronto-Santo Domingo

Air Canada is adding a new route to the Dominican Republic during the upcoming winter season as it aims to tap into pent-up leisure demand for warm weather vacations.

Service from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Las Américas International (SDQ) near Santo Domingo will begin on Dec. 16 and run through April 14, 2022. Flights will be operated three times per week by Air Canada Rouge using Airbus A319 and A321 aircraft.

The latest data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows the carrier will be the sole operator of nonstop service between the destinations. Air Transat previously offered seasonal flights that started in December 2015. However, its route has remained suspended since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Toronto-Santo Domingo will be one of 10 routes between Canada and the Dominican Republic served by Air Canada this winter. Flights to Punta Cana (PUJ) will be available from Halifax Stanfield (YHZ), Montreal (YUL), Ottawa (YOW), Quebec (YQB) and YYZ, while Puerto Plata (POP) and Samana (AZS) will each be served from both YUL and YYZ.

During December 2021, the Star Alliance member will provide about 12,000 two-way weekly seats between Canada and the Dominican Republic, compared with 9,200 during the same time in 2019.

YYZ-SDQ

Carrier: Air Canada Aircraft: Airbus A319/321 Frequency: 3X-weekly Start date: Dec. 16, 2021 Distance: 2,958 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 6,263 Annual growth: 25.2% Average base fare (2019): $180.64

Photo credit: Getty Images/pawel.gaul