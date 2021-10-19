Video: Istanbul Airport Interview

Speaking at World Routes 2021 in Milan, Istanbul Airport (IST) VP of aviation development Majid Khan shares the airport's vision for the recovery.

Khan outlines how IST is positioned for growth as a "highly underserved hub" and aims to attract more airline partners by focusing on low fees.

Of 69 million passengers in 2019, just 1.5% flew on low-cost point-to-point services, said Khan, leaving significant room to develop.