Gulf Air Eyes European Growth

Bahrain’s Gulf Air is expanding its European network this summer with the addition of routes to Manchester, Milan, Nice and Rome.

The carrier also plans to resume operations to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain, Sharm Al Shaikh and Alexandria in Egypt, and Salalah in Oman.

Flights from Bahrain International (BAH) to World Routes 2021 host Milan Malpensa (MXP) will run from June 1, operating five times per week.

Service to Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Manchester (MAN) will also start on the same day, each operating 2X-weekly, and a 2X-weekly route to Nice (NCE) launches on June 2.

Gulf Air plans to use Airbus A321neo aircraft on the routes to Milan, Rome and Nice, while Manchester will receive Boeing 787-9 service. The airline previously served Milan until March 2012 and Rome until January 2013.

“These new destinations have been on our horizon and as travel bounces back to normalcy, we knew it was the right time to launch our new routes for our passengers,” acting CEO Waleed AlAlawi said.

The latest network additions mean that Gulf Air will operate nonstop service from Bahrain to 12 destinations in Europe during the summer 2022 season. Overall, the carrier will serve 45 points across its network.