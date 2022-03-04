Turkish Airlines, Air Serbia Add More Codeshare Routes

Turkish Airlines and Air Serbia have further expanded their codeshare partnership to include three more routes.

The latest agreement will see Air Serbia add its JU code on Turkish Airlines subsidiary AnadoluJet’s flights between Turkish capital Ankara (ESB) and Serbian capital Belgrade (BEG).

At the same time, Turkish Airlines has added its TK code to Air Serbia’s routes between Niš (INI) and Istanbul (IST), as well as Kraljevo (KVO) and Istanbul.

“With the introduction of new codeshare flights on several destinations in Serbia, Turkey and Balkans, passengers have started to benefit from an effective opportunity to enjoy more travel alternatives,” Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said.

The two carriers began codesharing between Belgrade and Istanbul during the summer 2020 season and expanded the cooperation further last July to cover more domestic and international destinations.

Jiří Marek, Air Serbia CEO, said the partnership would provide a platform for “even better cooperation in the months and years to come.”

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Turkish Airlines currently serves Ankara-Belgrade twice a week using Boeing 737-800s. Meanwhile, Air Serbia also provides two flights per week on each of the Niš-Istanbul and Kraljevo-Istanbul sectors using Airbus A320 family aircraft and ATR42 /ATR72s respectively.

Air Serbia and Turkish Airlines codeshare partnership covers the following routes: