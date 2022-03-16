Airline leaders to map out future of European air connectivity in Bergen
The 15th regional route development event will unite some of the biggest carriers in Europe and across the world to drive sustained growth for the region’s route networks.
Taking place from 18–20 May, Routes Europe 2022 will serve as a crucial moment for airlines, airports, tourism authorities and other aviation stakeholders to navigate future route networks throughout Europe and further afield.
Through exclusive networking opportunities, an industry-leading conference programme and an unrivalled face-to-face meetings platform, the event will play a crucial role in supporting the route development community to continue to drive recovery and identify strategic partnerships that can be sustained for years to come.
Over 60 airlines are already confirmed to attend this year’s edition. Senior figures from many of the region’s leading carriers will be engaging in crucial negotiations with airports and destinations who will be presenting their route opportunities. These organisations include major European flag carriers, such as:
- Air France
- British Airways
- KLM
- Lufthansa
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Aer Lingus
- Swiss
- TAP Air Portugal
Routes Europe also serves as a key opportunity for airlines across the globe to connect with existing and prospective European partners to develop their air connectivity within the region. Carriers from around the world that will be attending this year include American Airlines, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.
The event also attracts attendance from Low-Cost Carriers who recognise the forum’s power in facilitating core conversations with the right people that will accelerate growth and provide the opportunity to access new markets. LCCs that have confirmed their place include:
- easyJet
- Eurowings
- Jet2.com
- Pegasus Airlines
- Transavia
- Volotea
- Vueling
- Wizz Air
Routes Europe 2022 will be held at the Grieghallen in Bergen, Norway. Visit the event homepage to learn more, or register your place today and join your industry partners at the event that will make a meaningful impact on the region's air connectivity.