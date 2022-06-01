Press Release: Aviation leaders unite in Da Nang to rebuild regional air connectivity

Taking place next week (6-8 June), Routes Asia 2022 will bring together decision makers from airlines, airports, destinations and industry suppliers to outline the actions that must be taken to accelerate the region’s recovery.

The 18th edition of Routes Asia will welcome VPs and Heads of Network Planning from more than 80 of the region’s leading carriers. Over 1,500 meetings will take place at the event between these airline stakeholders, airports and destinations.

Discussions will focus on how these stakeholders can work together to restore route networks that create long-term economic benefits for the Asia-Pacific region. Airline decision makers attending the event include:

General Manager - Commercial, Air India

Head of Network Planning, Air New Zealand

Head of Networking and Scheduling, AirAsia Group

Director of Corporate Planning Division, Bamboo Airways

Chief Planning, Batik Air Indonesia

Network Management Manager, Cebu Pacific Air

Vice President – International, Go First Air

Vice President Network Planning, IndiGo

Assistant Manager, Marketing and Corporate Planning, Japan Airlines

Head of Network, Schedule & Alliances, Jetstar Group

Head of Route Network and Regulatory, Malindo Air

Senior Planning Manager, MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Commercial Director, Myanmar Airways

SVP Network Planning and Alliances, Oman Air

Vice President of Network Planning, Philippine Airlines

Manager Network Planning, Qantas

Section Manager, Network Planning, Scoot

Director of Strategy, Commercial Strategy, Planning and International, VietJet Air

Senior Manager of Marketing & Corporate Planning, ZIPAIR Tokyo

Decision makers from over 20 of China’s leading carriers will also take part in virtual meetings, due to current travel restrictions, including Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Hainan Airlines.

The event will also bring together over 25 speakers from trade associations, airline board of directors, airports and government ministries to deliver more than 15 hours of actionable insight for delegates across the three days.

Themes that will be explored at the event include how China’s approach to the recovery will affect the outlook for the entire region, the legacy impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour and travel trends, and the most effective strategies for rebuilding demand.

Confirmed speakers include:

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific

Dang Tat Thang, Chairman & CEO, Bamboo Airways

Le Hong Ha, President & CEO, Vietnam Airlines

Matteo Cecconi, Head of Network Planning and Scheduling, Oman Air

Ignacio Bosch Nacenta, Head of Networking and Scheduling, AirAsia Group

Tara Naidu, Chief of Commercial, Air India Express

Livio Arizzi, Deputy CEO, Thai Express Air

Jay L Lingeswara, Director, Commercial (Strategy, Planning & International), VietJet Air

Purnima Nerurkar, General Manager-Commercial WR and Strategy & Planning, Air India Limited

Although pandemic-related travel restrictions have inevitably curtailed growth, the outlook for air traffic in the region remains strong. This gave authorities in Da Nang the confidence to push ahead with a series of airport infrastructure investments designed to increase capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tons of cargo per year by 2030. By hosting this year’s edition of Routes Asia, the city is seeking to reactivate its tourism industry and position the seaport city as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, logistics, finance and culture over the coming decade.

Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “We are proud that we have been able to bring together so many members of the community, despite ongoing travel restrictions still being in place. Integrating digital solutions into our event to serve those industry partners who have been unable to attend in person. And we will continue to do everything we can, as a business, to support this region in its ongoing recovery.”

Mr. Tran Phuoc Son, Vice Chairman of Da Nang People's Committee, Head of Routes Asia 2022 Host Organizing Board stated “We feel very honored that Da Nang has become the first city of Viet Nam to host the Asia Route Development Forum 2022. From this event, Da Nang will promote its image to international delegates as a leading festival destination in Asia and a dynamic aviation and tourism center in Viet Nam and the region. We are now ready for welcoming the Routes Asia to Da Nang city.”