Brazil’s Domestic Airline Capacity Exceeds 2019 In May

Brazilian airlines deployed 6% more capacity in the country’s domestic market in May compared to the same month in 2019, according to the latest data from the country’s civil aviation agency, ANAC.

The 6% growth in available seat kilometers (ASKs) was the first time that one of the market’s traffic measures registered growth compared to the pre-pandemic period., the agency said.

But traffic, measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), fell 2.5% for the month of May versus May 2019. During May 2022, LATAM Airlines Brazil had a 34% share of domestic traffic followed by Azul Brazilian Airlines at 33% and GOL at 32.6%.

Brazil’s operators transported 6.4 million domestic passengers during May, compared with 7.1 million in May 2019. Azul had the highest share of domestic passengers carried in May 2022 at 36%, followed by LATAM with a 32% share and GOL’s 30.5% share.

The country’s international traffic during May was down 31% compared with the same month in 2019, and capacity decreased at roughly the same levels.

For the 11 months ending in May, LATAM had a 35% share of domestic traffic, GOL’s share was 32% and Azul captured a 31% share.

During that same time period, Azul had a 34% share of domestic passengers carried, followed by LATAM at 33% and GOL with 31%.