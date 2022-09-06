Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Sept. 5, 2022)

Saudi LCC Flynas is launching a route connecting Jeddah (JED) and the Uzbek capital Tashkent (TAS). Flights will start on Sept. 15, operating twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The service comes after Flynas signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uzbek Ministry of Transportation last month on the sidelines of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council meeting in Jeddah.

UK regional airline Loganair has restarted a route connecting Aberdeen (ABZ) and Norway’s capital Oslo (OSL). Service will be 6X-weekly, operating year-round using 49-seat Embraer 145 aircraft. The route is particularly important for the energy sector, which has business interests in both cities. About 60% of Norway’s total international exports as of 2021 have come from its oil and gas sector. Loganair last served the ABZ-OSL market in June 2019.

Ryanair is to close its base in Athens (ATH) during the northern winter 2022/23 season. However, the ULCC will continue to serve Greece’s capital using aircraft based elsewhere. In a statement, the carrier blamed the closure on a lack of incentives to stimulate traffic during the winter season. It also said that while other countries are lowering charges, the Greek government has continued to apply a tax of €12 ($12) per passenger. At the present time, schedules filed with OAG show that Ryanair intends to serve ATH from 10 destinations during the winter season.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) is increasing frequencies on select international routes. Service between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Honolulu (HNL) will rise from 2X-weekly to 3X-weekly from Oct. 30 to Nov. 30 using Airbus A380s, while Tokyo Haneda (HND)-Honolulu will grow from 5X-weekly to daily. On Oct. 20, Haneda-Singapore (SIN) will gain an additional daily service to become 2X-daily, and additional Haneda-Sydney (SYD) frequencies will be offered from Dec. 25 to Jan. 13, 2023.