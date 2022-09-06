IndiGo To Add More Service to Saudi Capital

IndiGo will grow its Middle East network with the launch of service between Hyderabad (HYD), India, and Riyadh (RUH) in Saudi Arabia.

The route will be flown with Airbus A320 family aircraft 2X-weekly from Oct. 30. IndiGo currently serves the Saudi capital from Delhi (DEL).

"The new connection to Riyadh will enhance business connectivity and easy access to tourist attractions," IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said in a statement. "These flights will make travel affordable to the Middle East through direct connections and additional capacity.”

On the same date as the HYD-RUH route commences, IndiGo will increase to daily the frequencies it operates on two other routes to the Middle East: HYD-Doha (DOH) and Mangalore (IXE)-Dubai (DXB). IndiGo resumed codesharing with Qatar Airways in April.

The airline said all three routes will attract both business and leisure passengers.

IndiGo’s route map reaches 100 destinations, including 74 Indian cities and 26 international points.