Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Sept. 12, 2022)

Sept. 12

VietJet has launched two new routes connecting Phu Quoc (PQC) with Indian cities Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM). Phu Quoc is a Vietnamese island off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, known for its beaches. OAG data shows service to Delhi will initially be 3X-weekly and Mumbai will be 2X-weekly using Airbus A320s. However, Mumbai frequencies will grow to 4X-weekly from the start of the northern winter season.

Beginning March 11, 2023, Southwest Airlines is adding seasonal service on Saturdays between Denver (DEN) and San Jose (SJC) in Costa Rica, alongside existing Saturday service between Denver and Liberia (LIR) in Costa Rica. The carrier currently serves several international destinations from Denver including Belize, and four destinations in Mexico: Cancun, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos. In addition, the LCC plans to offer a new nonstop seasonal route on Saturdays effective March 11 between San Diego (SAN) and Eugene (EUG).

Aerolineas Argentinas is adding five new frequencies between Montevideo (MVD) in Uruguay and its Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) hub, increasing fights between the cities to 24X-weekly from October. This expansion will allow passengers to connect with nine new destinations within Argentina. “A robust and varied offer in terms of frequencies, schedules and connection possibilities is key to continue promoting receptive tourism,” said Pablo Ceriani, president of Aerolineas Argentinas.

Romania’s Blue Air has pushed back its planned resumption date to Oct. 10. The airline originally suspended flights last week until Sept. 12after accusing the Environment Ministry of blocking access to its bank accounts.

Indian startup Akasa Air has inaugurated its first flight from Chennai (MAA)—the fifth city in its network. The airline will offer 2X-daily services from the airport to Bengaluru (BLR), increasing to 3X-daily from Sept. 26. In addition, a daily Chennai-Mumbai (BOM) service will start on Sept. 15 and a daily Chennai-Kochi (COK) begins on Sept. 26. “The increased capacities across these key focus cities backed by affordable fares will provide our customers many options to choose from while planning their travel,” co-founder and CCO Praveen Iyer said.