PRESS RELEASE: Aviation industry unites in Las Vegas to drive global air connectivity

With millions of jobs and national economies dependent on the continued growth of the air transport sector, Routes World will bring together over 2,000 decision makers from airlines, airports and destinations in Las Vegas this week (16-18 October) to accelerate global air connectivity.

Now in its 27th year, Routes World has made a real impact on global air connectivity with over half of the world’s new air services being connected to meetings at the event in the last three years alone.

This year’s event will see delegations from over 190 of the world’s largest and fastest-growing airlines who will be partaking in more than 9,000 meetings with new and existing airport, destination and supplier partners. Face-to-face business meetings between these stakeholders will define future air service agreements and plans for developing network strategy in line with the growing demand the world continues to see as travel and tourism journey towards post-pandemic recovery.

Carriers that will be in attendance at the event include American Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Emirates, Delta Air Lines, Air France, Qatar Airways, Air Canada, International Airlines Group, Qantas, LATAM Airlines Group, Aer Lingus and China Southern Airlines. View the full attendee list

Routes World 2022 will also welcome more than 50 association and airline leaders, government ministers and expert suppliers to participate in the event’s Conference Programme and deliver more than 15 hours of actionable and exclusive insight for attendees.

Sponsored by Ecuador Ministry of Tourism and Expedia Group Media Solutions, this year’s Conference Programme will address themes ranging from; how best the industry can work in partnership to develop networks that will create long-term economic and environmental sustainability, to the agility of shifting airline business models and route development marketing best practice for creating business leads and promoting route opportunities. View the full Conference Programme line-up

Conference Programme speakers at Routes World 2022:

John Redmond, Chief Executive Officer, Allegiant

Juan Carlos Zuazua, Chief Executive Officer, VivaAerobus

Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. & Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World

Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Barbados

Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism & Transport, Cayman Islands Government

Mateo Estrella, Advisor, Ministry of Tourism of Ecuador

Alexandre Lefèvre, Managing Director Network Planning, Air Canada

Ignacio Bosch, Head Group Network Planning & Scheduling, AirAsia

Eric Friedman, Director, Route Planning, JetBlue Airways

This year’s edition of the global route development forum will also see the return of the Routes Awards, the industry’s most prestigious accolades, take place during a ceremony at the event’s spectacular Networking Evening. Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports, destinations and individuals in 2021 along with their strategy for 2022. View the full list of Routes Awards nominees

Having hosted the 2013 edition of the event, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Harry Reid International Airport will again welcome the global route development community to the city that has been named the No. 1 Trade Show Destination for 27 consecutive years.

The aviation industry is an integral part of economies across the globe and, in Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport serves as an economic engine that powers the city’s tourism and MICE industries. By continuing significant development projects throughout the pandemic, including the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center and the construction of three new resorts, Las Vegas has ensured it is poised to capitalise on the new opportunities created as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steven Small, director of Routes, said “We are delighted to bring the global route development community back to Las Vegas for Routes World. Over the next three days, these decision makers will be engaging in conversations that will define the world’s future air services. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Harry Reid International Airport provide a best practice example of how a destination and airport should work together to secure and increase air connectivity. This is one of the many reasons why we selected Las Vegas to host this year’s edition of the event.”

“As Las Vegas and the airline industry both look to the future, we’re delighted to welcome Routes World 2022”, said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Las Vegas is a major global business destination in addition to being the sports and entertainment capital of the world. We rely on our airline partners to provide the global connectivity our customers need. Hosting the aviation world’s decision makers as they continue to develop convenient and efficient air service is a crucial step forward for both Las Vegas and the travel industry.”

“Las Vegas experienced a surge in international air service after hosting Routes World 2013, and we look forward to the partnerships and routes that will come from this year’s event,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation, Harry Reid International Airport. “We have arrived at a moment of great opportunity for our industry. Prior to the pandemic, Harry Reid International Airport generated $35 billion in economic output annually and supported one in four local jobs. Coming out of recovery and looking towards the future, this is not only a chance to reconnect but also shape the future of global travel. It is no secret that increased connectivity to Las Vegas is a win for airlines, airports and, of course, travellers.”