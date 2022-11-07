Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Nov. 7, 2022)

Nov. 7

Air Serbia will launch direct flights between Belgrade (BEG) and Tianjin (TSN) in China from Dec. 9. Flights will initially operate once a week using Airbus A330s, departing Belgrade on Fridays and returning from Tianjin on Sundays. Serbia’s national carrier is re-establishing direct flights to China for the first time in 22 years, when JAT operated its last flight to Beijing. “Our ambitions in regard to flights to China do not end here,” Air Serbia CEO Jiří Marek said. “We hope that we will expand our network to other strategically important cities in the near future, such as Beijing and Shanghai."

Australian LCC Jetstar has operated its first nonstop connection between Sydney (SYD) and Seoul Incheon (ICN). The airline will operate three return services a week using 787s. It expects to carry up to 100,000 travelers each year between the two cities. From Dec. 10, Jetstar’s parent Qantas will also begin direct flights between Sydney and Seoul using A330s, marking the first Qantas scheduled service to Seoul since January 2008.

RwandAir’s first nonstop flight between Kigali (KGL) and London Heathrow (LHR) landed on Nov. 7. The airline has been operating flights to London via Brussels (BRU) for the past five years. The new nonstop service will be 4X-weekly. Simon Rickman, RwandAir UK country manager, said: “The UK is an incredibly important market for RwandAir as we know these new nonstop services will prove very popular with our customers, who will highly value our shorter journey times and increased connections to onward destinations across Africa.”

Dominican Republic-based startup Arajet has added routes to Quito (UIO) and Guayaquil (GYE) in Ecuador from Las Americas International (SDQ). The two new international destinations bring the airline’s network to 15 points in 10 countries since launching in September. Flights to Quito began on Nov. 2, with service to Guayaquil starting the following day. Both routes will be served twice a week. “We are on course to deliver 19 routes connecting 11 countries across the Americas from our home base in Santo Domingo by the end of 2022,” said Víctor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and founder of Arajet.

Emirates has resumed flights to two South American destinations which have been suspended since the onset of the pandemic. The carrier will operate a Dubai (DXB)-Rio de Janeiro Galeao ({{GIG))-Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE) route four times per week using Boeing 777s. With the resumption of services to Argentina, which was first launched in 2012, Emirates has restored more than 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Alongside Rio de Janeiro, the airline also flies to Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) in Brazil.

AirAsia X has resumed service to Tokyo Haneda (HND). The 3X-weekly route is the LCC’s first flights to Japan post-pandemic, ahead of its second route launch to Sapporo (CTS) in December.

Spain’s Air Europa plans to increase capacity to Paraguay. The airline will grow frequencies from 6X-weekly to daily from the end of March 2023. The move represents an increase of 32% compared with 2019 levels. Air Europa first launched flights to Paraguay in December 2015, connecting Madrid (MAD) and Asunción (ASU).

Batik Air will reinstate daily flights from Kuala Lumpur International (KUL) to Da Nang (DAD) in Vietnam from Dec. 6. Service will be daily with a flight time of about 2 hours and 35 minutes. Batik Air CEO Mushafiz Bin Mustafa Bakri said: “The restart of direct flights to Da Nang from Kuala Lumpur is a strong reflection of Batik Air’s continued efforts to strengthen the airline’s regional foothold.”