Garuda Indonesia, Etihad Airways Grow Codeshare Pact

Garuda Indonesia and Etihad Airways have expanded their codeshare agreement to cover more routes from the carriers’ respective Jakarta (CGK) and Abu Dhabi ( AUH ) hubs.

Etihad connects AUG and CGK daily with Boeing 787 flights, enabling the codeshare accord. The airlines said in a joint statement that their codeshare pact, initiated in 2012, will now cover double the number of destinations, giving passengers access to a total of 42 points.

Additionally, Garuda and Etihad signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration in cargo operations, MRO and flight crew training.

Garuda CEO Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement that the Indonesian airline’s passengers will “gain access to popular destinations across the globe [via Etihad flights], especially to the United States, Turkey and Abu Dhabi.” He added that Etihad passengers will be able to connect to “a range of domestic destinations, especially in the area of East Indonesia.”

New Etihad Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the two airlines envision “a deep ongoing partnership,” adding: “We look forward to exploring comprehensive and pragmatic ways in which the two carriers can increase collaboration, enhance benefits and customer experience for our most frequent travelers and further extend the reach of our joint networks beyond our hubs.”

Setiaputra said the Indonesian air transport market is ripe for a fast recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to Indonesia being an archipelago comprising more than 17,000 islands, air travel is necessary for the mobility of both people and goods,” he explained. “This can lead to significant opportunities for the aviation ecosystem to recover stronger after the pandemic.”