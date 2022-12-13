Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Dec. 12, 2022)

Dec. 13

Jetstar Asia will operate seven extra weekly return services between Singapore (SIN) and three key destinations—Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Penang (PEN) and Bangkok (BKK)—to meet the rising demand for air travel during the 2023 Lunar New Year holidays. These flights will supplement Jetstar Asia's normal scheduled services from Jan. 13-29, 2023. There will be an additional five SIN-KUL flights, plus one more frequency on both SIN-PEN and SIN-BKK.

SAS is adding a second weekly departure between Copenhagen (CPH) and Shanghai (PVG). After operating the second weekly flight for the first time on Dec. 16, the route will be operated on twice a week from Jan 6, 2023. SAS uses Airbus A350s on the sector.

Jet2.com has announced a 'Norway and Fjords Program' starting in spring 2024. The schedule will include service to Bergen (BGO) from Birmingham (BHX), Manchester (MAN), Newcastle (NCL) and Leeds (LBA) in April and May 2024. Gaute S. Riise, VP of traffic development at Avinor, said: “It is great to see the entrance of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks in the Norwegian market, an important contribution to the tourism industry with the UK being an important inbound market for Western Norway. We look forward to engaging in this new partnership."

TUI plans to offer charter flights to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) from Belfast City (BHD) next summer. Service will be weekly on Saturdays from June 10, 2023, until Aug. 26.

VietJet Air is to resume a 4X-weekly Da Lat (DLI)-Seoul Incheon (ICN) service from Dec. 21. Flights will be every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. “The direct connections will pave the way for the locals and tourists to travel by safe and modern airway while promoting tourism, trade and studying abroad,” the LCC said in a statement.

TAAG Angola Airlines has launched a new route between Luanda (LAD) and Pointe-Noire (PNR), the second-largest city and key business center in the Republic of Congo. The route began on Dec. 12 and will be 2X-weekly on Mondays and Fridays using Dash-8s.

Eurowings is opening two new routes from Stockholm Arlanda (ARN). Starting March 26, 2023, the LCC will fly to Rome Fiumicino (FCO) three times a week. The route is currently served by Norwegian, Ryanair and SAS. On the same day, flights will begin to Stuttgart (STR), operating 4X-weekly. “There is great faith in the Swedish air travel market, and the growth of Eurowings in time for the summer season is another sign of this,” said Elizabeth Axtelius, director of aviation business at Swedavia.

Qantas launched service between Sydney (SYD) and Seoul Incheon (ICN), operating the route for the first time since 2008. Flights will be operated 4X-weekly with an Airbus A330, but frequencies will be reduced during the southern hemisphere winter season, with the route operated 3X-weekly from May through October. Qantas noted it is now flying to three countries it did not service pre-pandemic: India, Italy and South Korea. Qantas LCC subsidiary Jetstar started operating SYD-ICN service from Nov. 2. The route is flown by Jetstar 3X-weekly with a Boeing 787-8.