Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 9, 2023)

Jan. 9

TAP Air Portugal is launching a new route from Porto (OPO) to Luanda (LAD), the capital of Angola. The airline said a 2X-weekly service would start in late May, pending government approvals. The route was last served nonstop by TAAG Angola Airlines in March 2020, OAG data shows. In addition, TAP has announced that frequencies between Porto and New York Newark (EWR) will increase from 2X-weekly to daily using Airbus A321LR aircraft. The number of flights will initially rise to 5X-weekly in April and then daily in June.

Avelo Airlines has postponed the planned launch of 2X-weekly flights to Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) in Iowa after the airport was unable to secure the necessary Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approval of its airport security plan in time for the first service. The US carrier had been due to start flights to Orlando (MCO) on Jan. 11. “We are working with TSA to resolve this as quickly as possible,” DBQ airport director Todd Dalsing said.

Vietnam’s civil aviation authority has confirmed that Vietnamese airlines are permitted to restart regular flights to China following the country’s decision to reopen its borders on Jan. 8. During the first phase of the resumption, carriers will be able to restore pre-pandemic frequencies under existing bilateral aviation agreements. “Regarding slots, airlines can restore flights as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, using historical slots based on the principle of reciprocity,” a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said.