Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 16, 2023)

Jan. 16

Luxembourg-based Luxair operated its first flight from Antwerp Airport (ANR) on Jan. 16. Its new service to London City (LCY) will initially be 4X-weekly using a 78-seat De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400, rising to 5X-weekly from March 29. ANR CEO Eric Dumas said: “Antwerp and London are two important economic and cultural cities. A fast connection between the two cities is therefore important. As of today, both business and leisure travelers can once again travel from one metropolis to the other in one hour.”

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines has opened a new route between Taipei Taiwan Taoyuan (TPE) and Hanoi (HAN), Vietnam. Service will be daily using Airbus A321neos, with a flight time of about 3 hours. OAG data shows the airline is entering an already competitive market served by five other carriers. China Airlines and EVA Airways each offer a double-daily service on the route, while Vietjet flies daily. Vietnam Airlines also serves the sector 5X-weekly and Bamboo Airways 3X-weekly. Of the 27,000 two-way weekly seats currently available, Starlux will have a 9.7% capacity share of the market.

Indian LCC IndiGo is to introduce a new domestic route between Jaipur (JAI) and Jodhpur (JDH). From Feb. 2, flights will be 4X-weekly every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. “IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing regional connectivity and these flights will connect Jodhpur to many destinations across the country via Jaipur,” head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said.