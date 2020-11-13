Southwest further expands Florida service

Sarasota Bradenton International becomes the 10th airport in Florida to be served by the carrier.

Southwest Airlines is increasing its Florida service by adding flights at Sarasota Bradenton International (SRQ) in first quarter of 2021.

SRQ will be the Dallas-based carrier's 10th airport served in the state of Florida, as well as being the 10th new destination set to join the ULCC’s network over the coming eight months. The airline is yet to reveal the routes it intends to serve from SRQ.

“We'll arrive in Sarasota-Bradenton as Southwest marks 25 years of serving the Sunshine State,” Southwest SVP of operations and hospitality Steve Goldberg said.

“Our customers who choose SRQ will land closer to their preferred beaches and business meetings, benefiting from our added investment in the growing region between our long-time cities of Tampa Bay and Ft. Myers.”

Sarasota, on the southwestern coast of Florida, joins Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Colorado Springs (COS), Houston Intercontinental (IAH), Jackson (JAN), and Savannah (SAV) as additions to the airline’s map in the first half of 2021.

Flights to Miami (MIA) and Palm Springs (PSP) will also begin in the coming days, with Montrose (MTJ) and Yampa Valley (HDN) set to start before the end of the year.

Southwest expects fourth quarter capacity to be about 60% of pre-pandemic levels, while January 2021 capacity is forecast to be about 60-65%. The airline said passenger demand and booking trends remain primarily leisure-oriented and are inconsistent by region.

“The company will continue to monitor demand and booking trends and adjust capacity, as deemed necessary, on an ongoing basis,” the ULCC said in a statement.

“As such, the company’s actual revenue results and flown capacity may differ materially from current estimations and currently published flight schedules.”

Photo credit: Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority