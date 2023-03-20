PRESS RELEASE: Aviation leaders from the Americas region come together in Chicago

As the Americas continue to be at the forefront of the recovery, Routes Americas 2023 will unite decision makers from the region’s leading airlines, airports, destinations and suppliers in Chicago, Illinois, this week from 21-23 March. As the only route development forum to bring together the entire Americas regions, the event will see the aviation community propel the region’s air service growth.

The 16th edition of Routes Americas will welcome VPs and Heads of Network Planning from over 80 of the region’s leading carriers. Over 3,000 meetings will take place at the event between these airline stakeholders and new or existing airport and destination partners. These meetings will go on to establish new air route networks across the region and the world.

Airline decision makers attending the event include:

Head of Network Planning, Aeroméxico

Managing Director, North America Planning & Scheduling, Air Canada

MD Global Network Planning, American Airlines

VP Network Planning, Avianca

General Manager of Network and Strategic Planning, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S/A

Head of Heathrow Network Planning, British Airways

General Manager, Domestic Planning, Delta Air Lines

Director - Network Planning, Hawaiian Airlines

Director Network Planning & Scheduling, Icelandair

Director of Strategy, JSX

Head of Network Planning, LATAM Airlines

Chief Commercial Officer, Lynx Air

SVP Network & Revenue Management, Norse Atlantic Airways

Vice President Network Planning & Reporting, Porter Airlines Inc.

Director, Commercial/airports, Sky High Dominicana

Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Airways Express

MD Strategic Planning & Airline Partnerships, Southwest Airlines

Director Network Planning & Airline Scheduling, Sun Country Airlines

Chief Commercial Officer, TAR Mexico

Director, Domestic Network Planning, United Airlines

Vice President Networks, Alliances and Commercial Planning, Virgin Atlantic Airways

Routes Americas 2023 will also feature a conference programme with over 50 speakers from aviation suppliers, airports, and airline boards of directors, who will deliver more than 15 hours of actionable insight for delegates across the three days of the event. Sponsored by Advance Aviation and Placer.ai, the conference programme will address a range of topics including the role of airline alliances following the pandemic and what's happening in the transatlantic market.

Attendees will hear exclusively from:

Abhi Shah, President, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras

Laura L Jackson, Vice President, Air Service Development, Denver International Airport

Chris de Man, Director, Air Service, Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Mark Weithofer, Managing Director, Domestic Network Planning, United Airlines

Juan Camilo Hoyos, Chief Legal and Institutional Affairs, OPAIN

Idir Aitsahalia, Network Planning Manager, Avelo Airlines

Sandra Walter, Director of Development, Airlink

Norbert Onkelbach, Chief Commercial Officer, Lima Airport

Trevor Yealy, Head of Network Planning, Avelo Airlines

Andrew Pierce, Vice President, Network Planning and Reporting, Porter Airlines

Jason Reisinger, Managing Director, Global Network Planning, American Airlines

Rikke Munk Christensen, Vice President Networks, Alliances and Commercial Planning, Virgin Atlantic

Victor Mejia, Chief Commercial Officer, JetSmart Airlines

Cuitlahuac Martinez Gutierrez, Senior Vice President, Institutional Relations, Government, Airports and Industry Affairs, Aeromexico

Michèle Barre, Chief Revenue Officer, Air Transat

Daniel Belmont, Director of Market Development, SkyWest Airlines

Dallas Degn, Manager - Network Planning, Allegiant Airlines

Eric Tanner, Vice President Revenue Management and Network Planning, Flair Airlines

Peter Cerdá, Regional VP Americas, IATA

Colin Scott, General Manager Network Strategy, Delta Air Lines

John Pepper, Vice President, Corporate Development, Allegiant Airlines

Rama Myers, Head of Business Development, ZeroAvia

Wei Jin, Director, Strategy & Network Planning, Volaris

Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer, Lynx Air

Abelardo Muñoz Martín, Airport Affairs Director, Aeroméxico

Matthew Glover, Senior Director Network Planning, Spirit Airlines

Alexandre Lefèvre, VP Network Planning & Scheduling, Air Canada

Bobby Spann, Vice President - Air Service Development, CVG Airport

Mark Heefner, Commissioner of Aviation, Greater Binghamton Airport

Kevin Jackson, Director - Solutions Engineering, Placer.ai

Thomas Sanderson, Director Sustainability & Emerging Technology, Product Marketing, Boeing

Christina Cole, Senior Digital Aviation Strategist, Advance Aviation

Kayleigh Tarbet, Senior Graphic Design and Marketing Specialist, Advance Aviation

“We are so excited to welcome Routes Americas to Chicago,” said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “As the gateway to the world and the home of two amazing airports, there is no better place than Chicago to host this action-packed week of education, networking and decision-making for the aviation industry. We look forward to showcasing all that our city has to offer to the airlines, airports and other stakeholders attending Routes Americas.”

Steven Small, Director of Routes, said "The Americas have been at the forefront of the recovery in 2022, with the strong US demand showing no signs of slowing down and many Latin American and Caribbean countries back to pre-pandemic levels. Routes Americas 2023 will be the place for the region's leading airlines, airports and destinations to come together and ensure that this positive growth continues."