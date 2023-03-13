Routes Americas 2023 Awards - Shortlists Revealed

Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Americas 2023 Networking Evening on Wednesday 22 March, the Routes Americas 2023 Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing as well as recognising the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.

Returning for the first time since 2020, the Routes Americas 2023 Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 along with their ongoing strategy for 2023.

The Shortlists:

Under 4 Million Passengers

Curacao-Hato International Airport

Idaho Falls Regional Airport

Providence - Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

Tulsa International Airport

4-20 Million Passengers

Portland International Airport

Punta Cana International Airport

Santiago International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Over 20 Million Passengers

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

LAX - Los Angeles World Airports

San Francisco International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Destination

Fort Lauderdale CVB

Jamaica Tourist Board

St. Vincent & The Grenadines Tourism Authority

Visit Orlando

Airline

American Airlines

Azul Linhas Aereas

Copa Airlines

Frontier Airlines

Southwest Airlines

