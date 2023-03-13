Routes Americas 2023 Awards - Shortlists Revealed
This year’s edition of the event in Chicago will see the return of the Awards ceremony dedicated to recognising excellence in route development across the Americas' airlines, airports and destinations.
Posted
Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Americas 2023 Networking Evening on Wednesday 22 March, the Routes Americas 2023 Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing as well as recognising the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.
Returning for the first time since 2020, the Routes Americas 2023 Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 along with their ongoing strategy for 2023.
The Shortlists:
Under 4 Million Passengers
- Curacao-Hato International Airport
- Idaho Falls Regional Airport
- Providence - Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport
- Tulsa International Airport
4-20 Million Passengers
- Portland International Airport
- Punta Cana International Airport
- Santiago International Airport
- Vancouver International Airport
- Washington Dulles International Airport
Over 20 Million Passengers
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- LAX - Los Angeles World Airports
- San Francisco International Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Destination
- Fort Lauderdale CVB
- Jamaica Tourist Board
- St. Vincent & The Grenadines Tourism Authority
- Visit Orlando
Airline
- American Airlines
- Azul Linhas Aereas
- Copa Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
Visit the event homepage to discover more about what's happening at Routes Americas 2023 in Chicago.