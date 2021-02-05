Smartwings plans first 737 MAX route in Europe since recertification

The Czech airline looks set to be the first in Europe to reintroduce the Boeing 737 MAX.

Czech carrier Smartwings is set to become the first airline to operate the Boeing 737 MAX on a scheduled route in Europe since the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) gave its approval for the aircraft’s return to service.

According to Routes’ analysis of OAG Schedules Analyser and the airline’s booking system, Smartwings plans to fly the MAX on Feb. 25, operating between Prague (PRG) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI).

The flight will depart PRG at 6.05 p.m. and arrive in PMI at 8.35 p.m, with the return leg leaving at 9.20 p.m. the same day. Smartwings, which has seven MAX 8s in its fleet, has also filed plans to operate the same route with the jet on Feb. 28.

Like other regulators around the world, EASA grounded the MAX in March 2019 following the second of two accidents within six months, which together claimed 346 lives.

A 22-month ban in Europe was lifted in late January, with EASA saying it has “every confidence” in the aircraft following an independent review. “But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft resumes service,” added executive director Patrick Ky.

“In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety.”

EASA, which represents 31 mainly EU nations, joined the US, Brazil and Canada in ungrounding the aircraft. The UK has also approved a return to service, subject to “close oversight.”

OAG data shows that in addition to Smartwings, two other European airlines have signalled their intention to operate MAX aircraft on scheduled routes in March.

Although subject to change, Scandinavian LCC Norwegian has filed plans to fly Oslo (OSL)-Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) using MAX equipment on March 1, with OSL-Hamburg (HAM) also operating the same day.

A further seven of Norwegian’s routes are also listed to receive MAX service during w/c March 1. Five are from OSL—to Billund (BLL), Gdansk (GDN), Krakow (KRK), Munich (MUC) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)—as well two from ARN to Copenhagen (CPH) and Umea (UME).

However, the carrier has stressed that current COVID-19 travel restrictions means it is far from certain that any of the routes will operate as planned.

From w/c March 8, Icelandair has scheduled 13 routes from Reykjavík Keflavík (KEF) to operate with MAX aircraft. They include flights to Berlin (BER), New York Newark (EWR), London Gatwick (LGW) and Zurich (ZRH). Again, all routes are subject to change.

Photo credit: Smartwings via Twitter