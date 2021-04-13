SkyUp to grow Turkey and Cyprus service

SkyUp Airlines is adding yet more destinations to its network this summer as it expands its footprint in Turkey and Cyprus.

The carrier, which currently offers three routes to Istanbul Airport (IST)—from Kyiv Borispol (KBP), Lviv (LWO) and Odesa (ODS)—plans to add service to the airport from Kharkiv (HRK) and Zaporizhia (OZH).

HRK-IST will be 3X-weekly from April 30, while OZH-IST will also be served three times per week from May 28. Both routes will be on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Additionally, SkyUp is growing the number of routes to Larnaca (LCA), supporting existing services from KBP and HRK. On May 27, the airline will begin flying 2X-weekly from LWO, while a 1X-weekly service from OZH starts on May 31. The new routes will increase the number of weekly flights between Ukraine and LCA to 22 by early June.

In March 2020, SkyUp operated 708 passenger flights—536 charter and 172 scheduled. The carrier said this was 300 more than in February. A total of 127,661 passengers were carrier during March.

“Today, SkyUp operates at 50-60% of its operating capabilities, which corresponds to the scale of early 2020,” the airline said in a statement. “In the future, we will continue to expand our flight network as borders open.”

Photo credit: SkyUp Airlines