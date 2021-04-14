JetBlue Airways, Qatar Airways significantly expand route codesharing

New York's JetBlue Airways and Qatar Airways have announced plans to expand their existing codeshare partnership, offering customers more connecting options on flights between the US, Africa and Asia.

As part of the expanded codeshare, JetBlue’s “B6” code will be applied on nine routes operated by Qatar between its main hub at Doha Hamad International (DOH) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL); Boston Logan (BOS); Chicago O’Hare (ORD); Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW); Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH); Miami International (MIA); New York (JFK); Philadelphia International (PHL) and Washington Dulles (IAD) airports.

JetBlue’s code will also be placed on seven additional routes operated by Qatar beyond DOH to Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The added destinations include Amman, Jordan’s Queen Alia International (AMM); Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International (KUL); Maldives’ Male International (MLE); Oman’s Muscat (MCT) and Salalah International (SLL); Seychelles International (SEZ); Singapore Changi (SIN); and Uganda’s Entebbe International (EBB).

Prior to the latest announcement, Qatar passengers already enjoyed access to more than 50 destinations across JetBlue’s network under the partnership formed by the two carriers in 2011. Including the latest additions, JetBlue’s customers now have access to more than 80 destinations in Qatar’s network from its main DOH hub.

The carriers will also link their loyalty programs—JetBlue’s TrueBlue and Qatar’s Privilege Club—to allow members to begin accruing miles later this year. The companies said those benefits will expand to allow for points to be redeemed on either airline’s flights “in the future.”

“JetBlue and Qatar Airways lead the industry with our award-winning service and exceptional inflight experiences, which is why our partnership has been such a great success for the past decade,” JetBlue revenue chief Scott Laurence said. “Now, with an expanded codeshare covering nearly a dozen major US gateways or connecting points, even more travelers can enjoy a seamless global travel experience between our airlines.”

JetBlue is not the only US carrier partnered with Qatar. Late last year, the Gulf carrier announced a codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines out of Seattle (SEA), ahead of Alaska’s entry into the oneworld alliance this March. As part of that agreement, the two carriers also launched a frequent-flier partnership that went live March 31.

Qatar also launched a strategic partnership with fellow oneworld member American Airlines in February 2020, which allows its passengers to connect onward to more than 200 destinations in American’s network. Both Alaska and JetBlue also launched codeshare partnerships with American last year.

Photo credits: JetBlue Airways and Rob Finlayson