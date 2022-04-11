Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C April 11, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.

April 11

Jetstar Asia has resumed service from Singapore (SIN) to Routes Asia 2022 host Da Nang (DAD) after a two-year hiatus. With two-way quarantine-free travel now available between the two cities, the LCC will operate two weekly services on the route. First introduced in November 2015, Jetstar Asia carried more than 200,000 passengers between Singapore and Da Nang before the service was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic. "Da Nang has always been a key destination for our customers, not only for its beautiful sandy beaches, charming towns and incredible food but as one of the country’s largest cities, it is also an important destination for business travel,” Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said.

Colombia’s Viva Air has confirmed plans to enter Argentina’s market with routes linking Medellín (MDE) and Bogotá (BOG) with Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza International (EZE). Flights will operate four times per week on each sector, starting June 15. As reported by Routes, the airline secured permission earlier this month from Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) to commence scheduled service to the country.

Credit: Viva Air

GOL Linhas Aéreas has resumed flights between Brazil and Paraguay after two years. The airline reactivated its São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU)-Asunción (ASU) route on April 9. Flights will be 3X-weekly using Boeing 737-800 aircraft. GOL said flights arriving into GRU would be timed to facilitate onward connections.

UK leisure carrier Jet2.com has said it is responding to “strong demand for flights and holidays” by expanding its summer 2023 program from Glasgow (GLA), East Midlands (EMA) and Bristol (BRS) airports. From Glasgow, the airline is adding a new route to Girona (GRO); East Midlands will receive new flights to Santorini (JTR); and service from Bristol is being launched to Malaga and Chania (CHQ).

Air Austral is resuming service from Réunion (RUN) to Chennai (MAA) in India. Flights will recommence on May 6, operating 2X-weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Service will be onboard Airbus A220-300 aircraft.