Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Returns To Baku Market

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is to go head-to-head with fellow LCC Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on a route connecting the emirate and Baku, the capital and largest city of Azerbaijan.

The carrier plans to launch nonstop service between Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International (GYD) on June 28.

The 1,833-km (1,139-mi.) route will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using Airbus A320 aircraft. Flights depart AUH at 2.30 p.m., arriving in Baku at 5.35 p.m. The return service leaves GYD at 6.35 p.m. and lands back in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 9.35 p.m.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, briefly operated flights between the destinations during the northern summer 2021 season but suspended the route at the same time Wizz Air Abu Dhabi entered the market.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently offers daily service using A321neos, providing 3,346 two-way weekly seats. The launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s route will add a further 1,044 weekly seats between the destinations.

Etihad previously served AUH-GYD 4X-weekly using A320s, but suspended flights at the onset of the pandemic and has yet to return to the market.

OAG data shows there are currently four nonstop routes operating between the UAE and Azerbaijan. Alongside Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s service, Azerbaijan Airlines and flydubai serve Dubai (DXB)-Baku, and Air Arabia offers Sharjah (SHJ)-Baku service.

Located along the Caspian Sea, Baku is the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan. The city if famous for its medieval walls, as well as modern skyscrapers.