Press Release: Routes Americas 2020 brings together top CEOs in the region

The conference promises to unite a selection of the biggest airline CEOs and decision-makers from across the Americas.

Routes Americas 2020 launches tomorrow 4th February and is set to be the catalyst for some of the exciting new partnerships and decisions that will shape the aviation industry in the Americas into the new decade. Hosted by Indianapolis International Airport, Visit Indy and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, delegates will also have the opportunity to hear exclusive insights from the CEOs of ALTA and Interjet, among others, on the future of the sector.

Routes Americas offers an extensive programme of face-to-face meetings and panel discussions, providing senior decision makers from the region’s leading airlines and organisations with the means to meet key targets and remain informed about new developments in the industry. This year’s conference will be attended by an international cohort of airlines, including British Airways, Condor, Delta, Swiss International, and United. Also in attendance are delegates from a broad network of airports across the continent, as well as overseas, including GAP (Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico), LAX and London Stansted.

From the 4th to 6th February, delegates will see talks from ALTA’s CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Interjet’s Chief Commercial Officer Julio Gamera, Jude Bricker of Sun Country Airlines, and others. Given the significant growth predicted in the Latin American airline industry over the coming years, it is expected that interesting new partnerships will arise from some of the meetings taking place at the event.

Steven Small, Brand Director at Routes, said: ‘Routes Americas is consistently the most important event in the calendar for aviation and tourism professionals working across the continent. We are expecting this year’s conference to open the door to many of the developments that we see in the Americas in the new decade’.

For the 7th year running, IND has been ranked top airport in North America, and the conference will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the first LEED certified airport in the United States. Delegates will meet fellow professionals in the state-of-the-art facility, which places emphasis on smart design and public art.

Indiana welcomes more than 28 million visitors from around the globe every year, generating $5.4 billion in total economic impact annually. Visit Indy, one of this year’s hosts, aims to increase the economic growth of Indianapolis through tourism, promoting the Midwest city as a top sporting, cultural and culinary destination.

Visit Indy and IND are hosting in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which helps to launch and grow businesses within the state. Chairman of the Board and Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, stated ‘we are excited to welcome delegates to our vibrant capital city of Indianapolis. We hope that the conference continues to cement our reputation as a centre for travel and tourism in the Americas, and that guests take full advantage of our great city over the next 3 days’.

Please visit the event web pages to learn more about Routes Americas 2020.