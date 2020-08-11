United modifying E175s to operate with 70 seats

United Airlines is removing seats from a host of Embraer E175 regional jets, as it looks to align its future fleet with pilot scope clause restrictions ahead of planned furloughs this fall.

Chicago-based United’s current pilot contract restricts the number of 76-seat jets its regional affiliates can operate, which is intended to limit the amount of mainline flying that can be outsourced to junior airline partners. But with up to 3,900 pilots facing potential furloughs on Oct. 1, the carrier must shrink its fleet of 76-seaters to satisfy furlough protection provisions included in their collective bargaining agreement.

“Work is already underway to change our aircraft from 76 to 70 seats, and it is indeed about following the guidelines set in the pilot contracts,” United spokesman Frank Benenati said in an emailed statement.