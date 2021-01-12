Emirates to restart Dallas, San Francisco and Seattle routes

Passenger demand is returning on Dubai-US routes as COVID-19 vaccine distribution picks up, carrier says.

Emirates Airline said it will resume flights from its Dubai (DXB) base to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA)—restoring its US network back to 10 destinations—and is also adding more frequencies from DXB to Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK) and São Paulo (GRU).

DXB-SEA flights will resume 4X-weekly from Feb. 1, followed by 3X-weekly DFW service and 4X-weekly SFO flights from March 2.

DXB-SFO flights will be operated using Boeing 777-300ERs, while SEA and DFW will be served with 777-200LRs.

From February, Emirates will also increase JFK service to 2X-daily, LAX will be upgraded to daily and GRU will operate 5X-weekly.

Emirates said it is resuming the routes and adding frequencies “in line with increased passenger demand.” Passengers will receive free COVID-19 flight ticket insurance and two years of ticket flexibility, should they need to change their plans.

“Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network [following the suspension of many routes in 2020 because of the pandemic] and currently serves 114 destinations on six continents,” the carrier noted.

Photo credit: Joe Pries