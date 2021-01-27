Flydubai to launch Dubai-Salzburg route in May

The carrier plans to fly to 20 European cities by May.

Flydubai will become the first UAE-based carrier to offer nonstop flights between Dubai (DXB) and Salzburg (SZG) when it launches 4X-weekly service on the route May 13.

Also in May, flydubai will launch 4X-weekly flights between DXB and Malta (MLA).

The Dubai-based airline also announced the resumption of 4X-weekly services to Catania (CTA) on May 12 and 3X-weekly services to Naples (NAP) from May 13.

The routes will see flydubai’s European network grow to 20 destinations from May, all operated with Boeing 737-800s.

More DXB news Flydubai becomes latest carrier to reinstate Doha

Qatar Airways boosts US flying, Emirates returns to Australia

Qatar Airways, Etihad add post-blockade routes

“With the start of flights to Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg we continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

Since commencing operations in 2009, flydubai has been committed to opening up previously underserved markets. “The launch of our latest routes in Europe demonstrates our continuous efforts to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often while creating free flows of travel, trade, and tourism,” the CEO said.

Flydubai’s codeshare partner Emirates Airline will add its EK flightcode on to these services, which will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai, offering connections to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks.

Flydubai’s total network will grow to 66 destinations as countries continue to gradually lift travel restrictions.