Orlando Sanford expects to match pre-pandemic traffic this summer

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) is expected to reach pre-COVID traffic levels by “late summer 2021.”

The airport, which has recently completed a $65 million terminal update, is undergoing a “renaissance” and is “committed to providing the best customer experience of any airport in Central Florida,” said Elizabeth Brown, president of airport operator TBI.

SFB recently secured new service from Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Hamilton International (YHM) and Edmonton International ({{YEG)}} from Canadian LCC Swoop.

“SFB is Allegiant Air’s largest base operation with over 70 nonstop markets, along with group tour business from TUI originating from seven cities in the UK,” said Brown.

“We are located just 25 miles north of downtown Orlando and 40 miles southwest of Daytona Beach. The Sanford area and its adjoining communities are seeing significant residential and business growth and we are the closest airport to The Villages, with a new freeway upgrade set for completion in 2022.”

Photo credit: Orlando Sanford International Airport