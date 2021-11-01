Routes In Brief: November’s Rolling Daily Updates

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes announced during November 2021 alongside services that are scheduled to resume. Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.

Royal Air Maroc will launch a new direct route connecting Casablanca (CMN) and Dubai (DXB) starting from Dec. 19. The route will be 3X-weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays onboard Boeing 787s. The oneworld alliance member said the service would appeal to the Moroccan diaspora residing in the United Arab Emirates, as well as leisure and business travelers. Emirates is currently the sole operator of CMN-DXB flights, according to OAG.





JetBlue Airways has launched service to Routes Americas 2022 host San Antonio International (SAT) from both New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Boston (BOS). “The new service to San Antonio is an indicator of the growing demand between the southwest and the northeast and our customers’ return to the skies,” said Andrea Lusso, VP of network planning. He added that San Antonio was previously the largest unserved destination from Boston. Both new routes will operate with a mix of Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft.

Birmingham Airport (BHX) has welcomed back the British Airways tailfin as BA CityFlyer launches services to Belfast City (BHD). The schedule provides 10 flights a week up to the new year, increasing to 16X-weekly in early January. “It was great to see a British Airways aircraft land on our runway again after three years absence,” Birmingham Airport aviation director Tom Screen said. Flights are operated using an Embraer 190 with capacity of 98 seats.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is introducing service to three destinations in India from Nov. 3. The airline, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, will begin flying from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Cochin (COK), Calicut (CCJ) and Trivandrum (TRV).

Air France began its first A220-300 services on Oct. 31, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Berlin (BER) and Venice (VCE). Over the coming days, the aircraft will be rolled out on routes to Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD from Nov. 1), as well as Milan-Linate (LIN) from Nov. 6. Bologna, Copenhagen, Lisbon and Rome will also receive A220 service during the winter 2021/22 season.

Irish ULCC Ryanair is starting a new route between Manchester (MAN) and Cork (ORK) from Dec. 15. Operating twice daily, the service forms part of the airline’s largest-ever winter schedule from Manchester. In total, Ryanair plans to offer about 650 weekly flights to 72 destinations. The carrier also recently announced it would reopen a base at Cork where two aircraft will be stationed.

Ukraine International Airlines is resuming flights to Tel Aviv (TLV) from Kharkiv (HRK) and Dnipro (DNK). Service from Kharkiv will be twice a week from Nov. 8, while flights from Dnipro will be weekly from Nov. 9. In addition, the airline will continue to operate direct flights to Tel Aviv from Kyiv (KBP) and Odesa (ODS).

Emirates is increasing service to Australia in line with the country’s international border reopening. From Nov. 2, the airline is stepping up the frequency on flights between Dubai (DXB) and Sydney (SYD) to daily operated by a 777-300ER. Flights to Melbourne (MEL) will operate as a 4X-weekly service. The airline also intends to deploy A380 aircraft on the DXB-SYD route from Dec. 1.

