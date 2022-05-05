50 New Routes Starting In May 2022

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in May 2022, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

Long-haul additions from the likes of LOT Polish Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic are among some of the most eye-catching new routes starting this month.

On May 4, LOT Polish Airlines opened nonstop flights from Warsaw Frederic Chopin (WAW) to Mumbai (BOM), the densely populated city on India’s west coast. The route comes as the carrier readjusts its Asia-Pacific network in response to the closure of Russia’s airspace.

WAW-BOM flights will be operated twice a week using a mix of Boeing 787-8s and 787-9s. The launch marks a return to Mumbai after a 40-year absence, becoming its second destination in India alongside Delhi.

Also expanding in India is Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the low-cost joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia. After launching flights from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Chennai (MAA) in late April, three more new routes will begin in May to Ahmedabad (AMD), Jaipur (JAI) and Mumbai.

In the transatlantic market, a flurry of new routes are being launched by carriers on both sides of the pond. Among them is Turkish Airlines’ flights to Seattle, the northernmost major city in the US.

Service from the Star Alliance member’s Istanbul (IST) hub to Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) will operate four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from May 27 using a 300-seat 787-9 aircraft. Seattle will become the 12th US destination in the airline’s network and follows the introduction of routes to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) last September and Newark (EWR) in May 2021.

US carriers Delta and United are together opening six new transatlantic services this month, with Delta beginning two routes from Boston (BOS) to Athens (ATH) and Tel Aviv (TLV). Each will operate three times per week.

From Newark (EWR), United will launch routes to Routes Europe 2022 host Bergen (BGO) in Norway and Ponta Delgada (PDL) in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores. Service is also starting from Washington Dulles (IAD) to Amman (AMM) in Jordan, and from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Milan Malpensa (MXP).

Elsewhere in the US-Europe market, Virgin Atlantic is introducing 4X-weekly flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Austin-Bergstrom (AUS), while Condor is launching routes from Frankfurt (FRA) to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO). Fellow German carrier Eurowings Discover is also beginning a Frankfurt-Salt Lake City (SLC) route.

Further transatlantic additions come in the Canada-Europe market, with Air France opening a Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)-Quebec (YQB) service, Air Transat starting Montreal (YUL)-Amsterdam (AMS) and WestJet’s flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Glasgow (GLA).