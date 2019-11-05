Breaking News
Jazeera Airways plans 'robust expansion'
With seven new routes and an additional three aircraft arriving in the fourth quarter of 2019, Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways is gearing up to...
Hong Kong Airlines to suspend Los Angeles route
Hong Kong Airlines is ending service to Los Angeles and further reducing its network as it responds to strong competition and overcapacity in the...
Analysis: How IAG is striking back with Air Europa deal
After being denied in its quest to form a joint venture with LATAM Airlines Group and American Airlines – and then seeing rival Delta Air Lines...
IAG to buy Air Europa and “transform” Madrid into key European hub
Iberia owner International Airlines Group has agreed to pay €1bn for Spanish airline Air Europa as it seeks to make Madrid a hub that will...
Airbus delivery delays force IAG network rethink
International Airlines Group has admitted that Airbus A321neo delivery delays have forced it to reshape its network, particularly on transatlantic...
Route rundown: KUL-OKA, AUS-CDG, YYC-FCO
This week: AirAsia X to open Okinawa service; Norwegian to add Austin - Paris non-stop; and WestJet plans seasonal flights between Calgary and Rome.
Bulletin board: Air Premia, Air Nostrum, Ryanair, Iberia and more
This week: Air Premia to become South Korea’s second Dreamliner operator; Vietjet to expand with A321XLR; investigation opened into Air Nostrum...
Istanbul Airport hits 41 million as connectivity increases
Passenger numbers have hit 41 million at Istanbul Airport during its first year of operations as connectivity to the Turkish city continues to grow.
US airport privatisation ‘can improve network development’
US airlines should be less sceptical of privatisation in the the country because it can improve airports' network development, TakeOff 2019 has...
Airline in focus: Royal Air Maroc
We profile Royal Air Maroc, the Moroccan national carrier which is attending Routes Africa 2019.
Vienna targets regional Chinese cities
Vienna Airport has signed a cooperation agreement with representatives from Xi’an as part of efforts to secure a direct flight between Austria’s...
IndiGo to extend network reach with huge Airbus order
IndiGo has ordered 300 A320neo family aircraft, a deal which includes the new A321XLR, as it seeks to expand into new markets.
Jetlines postpones launch amid financing woes
Canada Jetlines, the ultra-low-cost carrier which planned to operate from Vancouver International Airport, has postponed its planned entry into the...
US aviation community unites for TakeOff
American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit and a host of other carriers are taking part.
American adds Christchurch as part of New Zealand expansion
American Airlines is expanding service to New Zealand from next year, becoming the only carrier to fly non-stop from the US to the country’s South...
SpiceJet plans first international hub
Indian carrier SpiceJet is creating a hub at Ras Al-Khaimah, increasing its connectivity to the United Arab Emirates and providing a base from...
Airline in focus: Africa World Airlines
We profile Africa World Airlines, the Ghanaian carrier which is attending Routes Africa 2019.
Bulletin board: aviation industry news round-up
This week: Spirit orders up to 150 Airbus A320neos; Qantas and Virgin secure one Haneda slot each; Aeroflot to open Krasnoyarsk hub; Etihad and...
JetBlue president explains reasons for Mexico City withdrawal
JetBlue has increased capacity on US - Mexico City services by more than 20 percent this year, but is withdrawing from the crowded market in early...
Hawaiian confident over Fukuoka resumption
Hawaiian Airlines' chief executive Peter Ingram remains hopeful its proposed joint venture with Japan Airlines will secure antitrust immunity, but...
