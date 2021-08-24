Route Exchange Member News
Tuesday, 24 August 2021
Aberdeen and Glasgow airports best practice praised following Covid-safety audit
Posted
By Glasgow Airport
Independent scheme introduced in partnership with public health officials to increase consumer confidence in Covid-secure air travel
KLIA & Langkawi International Airport Are World’s No.1 For Q2 2021
Posted
By Langkawi International Airport
13th August 2021 update: SEPANG – KL International Airport (KLIA) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) are the world’s No.1...
KLIA And Kuching International Airport Receive Global Health Accreditation
Posted
By Kuching International Airport
9th August update: SEPANG- KL International Airport (KLIA) and Kuching International Airport have successfully achieved the Airport...
Ryanair and Wizz air expand further in Sweden with new routes at Stockholm Arlanda, Göteborg Landvetter and Malmö Airport
Posted
By Swedavia - Stockholm Arlanda
20th August update: Ryanair continues to invest in the Swedish market by adding more destinations to Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg...
Monday, 23 August 2021
Riga Airport: Weekly Update
Posted
By Riga Airport
This week Riga Airport connects passengers to 87 destinations
Larnaka Airport - Highly recommended
Posted
By Egis
Larnaka Airport has received an important accolade during the 30th Annual Congress and General Assembly of the Airports Council International (ACI...
Hermes Airports receive ACI Airport Health Accreditation
Posted
By Egis
Ensuring a safe travel experience has been a top priority for Hermes Airports since the beginning of the pandemic. Larnaka and Pafos airports were...
Jérôme Le Bris is the new CEO of Pau-Pyrénées airport
Posted
By Egis
On 1 May 2021, Jérôme Le Bris began his new role as CEO of Air'py, the company that operates Pau-Pyrenees Airport in south-west France.
Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp Airport achieve Level 1 ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation
Posted
By Egis
Egis' Ostend-Bruges International Airport & Antwerp International airport have both reached the first level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation...
SMARTVIGIE AIRPORT: an innovative digital solution to support operational excellence
Posted
By Egis
After a successful trial at Pau Pyrénées airport, this innovation, jointly developed with start-up Ubiplace, will now be deployed across the...
WINTER 2021 : Ryanair adds Birmingham, Liverpool and Toulouse from Milan Bergamo
Posted
By Milan Bergamo Airport
The Irish carrier announces three new routes from Milan Bergamo starting with 2021 Winter season.
New York LaGuardia airport: AirTrain in danger of cancellation
Posted
By CAPA - Centre for Aviation
There is never a dull day in politics, nor in the air transport business. In New York the two just came together into what could be a disaster...
Ryanair's Eddie Wilson: " You've got to give people confidence"
Posted
By CAPA - Centre for Aviation
Talking at the CAPA Live on 9-Jun-2021, Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson spoke with CAPA’s senior financial analyst Jonathan Wober....
-
400 servers to one cloud - Finnair takes rare opportunity of low demand to drive systems migration
Posted
By CAPA - Centre for Aviation
There is never a good time to migrate 70 applications hosted on approximately 400 servers across to the cloud, but the COVID-19 pandemic has...
Friday, 20 August 2021
The 10 must do in Bergamo
Posted
By Milan Bergamo Airport
Are you planning to visit the stunning city of Bergamo ? Here the list of the 10 things you definitely must do in Bergamo 1/10 |...
Yakutsk International Airport gets ISO 9001:2015 certification
Posted
By Yakutsk International Airport
Quality Management System of Yakutsk International Airport was audited and certified by Bureau Veritas Certification Rus
Thursday, 19 August 2021
Avelo Coming to TPA!
Posted
By Tampa International Airport
Starting Nov. 15, TPA's first and only nonstop to New Haven will launch on Avelo Airlines, a carrier that debuted in the skies in April. The...