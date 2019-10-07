World Routes 2019 highlights

Catch up on all the exciting moments from the 25th edition of the World Route Development Forum.

This year’s event was packed with three days of meetings, conference talks from industry heavyweights, exhibitions and entertainment. Our photographers were on hand to capture everything at the event. Relive the key moments from World Routes 2019 with our highlights videos and image gallery.

Day One

World Routes kicked off with a bang during the Welcome Reception, hosted by the South Australian Tourism Commission, Tourism Australia and Adelaide Airport at the Home Ground, overlooking the River Torrens and the Adelaide Oval. Delegates were welcomed by Brand Director, Steven Small, along with Senator the Hon. Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and Steven Marshall, Premier of South Australia.

"There’s no halftime show or touchdown celebrations, but many in the aviation industry would argue that the World Routes Conference carries just as much importance as the Super Bowl." Pittsburgh International Airport "We had three days of intense activity and involvement; Face-to-Face meetings represented a fruitful occasion for exchanging ideas with deep professional value." Angela Aguzzi

Domestic Network Planning

Alitalia

Delegates were treated to a sublime cultural performance from some of Australia’s most accomplished Indigenous performers whilst fireworks flared impressively in the backdrop.

During his opening address, Birmingham also highlighted the opportunity the Indian market could provide the country, and the necessity in implementing air services between India and Australia. Read more.

Saudia CEO Jaan Albrecht revealed the carrier’s intended growth strategy into Europe and countries with large Muslim populations during the conference programme. Listen to the podcast.

Day one ended with Festival 25 which saw exhibitors from over 130 countries join us in celebrating 25 years of World Routes as they showcased the very best of their hospitality to our delegates. Entertainment included live music on the Adelaide stand, a caricature artist on the Routes stand and authentic Colombian dancers at ProColombia’s booth.

Day 2

World Routes continued on Monday, with meetings taking place amongst aviation professionals from across the globe as they discussed prospective and existing air services.

"World Routes 2019 was a great forum for route development related information exchange between airports, consultants, vendors, and airlines." Colin Wheeler

Associate VP - Network Planning, IndiGo "World Routes is one of the most productive events I attend all year. I am able to meet with both current and future clients from across the globe in a short amount of time. A must for route development professionals." Stephanie Wear

Director of Economic and Air Service Development

Tenerife Tourism Corporation

During a special signing it was confirmed that Routes Americas 2021 will be held in Bogota, Colombia and hosted by Bogotá El Dorado International Airport. View the full details.

Our hosts put on an unforgettable evening for the Networking Evening. Entertainment included everything from cabaret performances, circus acts to a Billy Joel tribute band, which created a real festival-like atmosphere.

The day closed on a high as Budapest Airport were crowned overall winners of the World Routes Awards. Other winners at the prestigious ceremony included Wilco Sweijen from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, who took home the Individual Leadership Award and Qiongfang Hu, from Fukuoka International Airport for the inaugural Rising Star award. View the full list of winners.

Day 3

The conference programme continued into day three as representatives from future host, Milan, discussed striking the balance in tourism and sustainability.

"World Routes allowed our airline unparalleled access to over 40 airports and vendors at a single, concentrated event, saving everyone thousands of hours of time and effort to make these meetings individually." Stephen Milstrey

General Manager Network Planning & Scheduling, HK Express "World Routes remains an essential annual event to discuss route development opportunities." Marcel Lekkerkerk

Director Route & Business Development, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

The winner of the World Routes 2019 Best Stand Award was Copenhagen Airports who scooped the award for the third year running. It’s safe to say the stand kept our delegates rejuvenated after a lively Networking Evening with their fresh juices.

Finally, World Routes 2019 concluded with the Handover Ceremony from Team Adelaide to Team Milan. View more details.

An enormous thanks to our hosts the South Australian Tourism Commission, Tourism Australia, Adelaide Airport and to our delegates for joining us for this spectacular event.

Next year, the route development community will be heading to Milan, Italy for World Routes 2020 where our hosts, SEA Milan Airports, in partnership with local stakeholders Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan, ENIT – Italian Tourist Board and Bergamo Airport, will provide what promises to be another productive event for delegates in their historic and beautiful city.

