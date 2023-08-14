PRESS RELEASE: Aviation leaders from across North America land in Atlantic City

Dedicated to supporting the development of the North American domestic aviation market, the event has become fundamental for the small and medium-sized airport air service development community within North America. TakeOff North America 2023 will unite airports, airlines and suppliers from across the regions in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from 13-15 August.

The 7th year of the event will welcome aviation leaders and network decision makers from 15 airlines, taking meetings that will go on to shape the future of the US domestic air services.

Airlines attending the event include:

Allegiant

American Airlines

Breeze

Cape Air

Global Crossing Airlines

Skywest

Southern Airways Express

Spirit Airlines

Skywest

Sun Country

Southwest

The TakeOff North Americas 2023 conference will see speakers from airlines, airports, suppliers and destinations share their opinions and expertise that will help influence delegates future business decisions. Sponsored by Advance Aviation.

Confirmed speakers include:

Matthew Cornelius, Executive Vice President, Airports Council International – North America

John Kirby, Vice President Network Planning, Spirit Airlines

Christina Cole, Senior Digital Aviation Strategist, Advance Aviation

Kayleigh Tarbet, Senior Graphic Design and Marketing Specialist, Advance Aviation

Mark Heefner, Commissioner of Aviation, Greater Binghamton Airport

Nick Johnson, Vice President, Head of Revenue, The Landline Company

Patrick Tracey, Business Development, Airport One

John Koster, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment

Stephen F. Dougherty, Executive Director, South Jersey Transportation Authority

Gary Musich, Vice President of Sales, Visit Atlantic City

Larry Sieg, President and CEO, Visit Atlantic City

Tim Kroll, Airport Director, Atlantic City International Airport

George Goldhoff, President, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tim Kroll, ACY Airport Director, said: "Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) is proud to partner with Meet AC in hosting TakeOff North America 2023, where we will be able to highlight the many tourism assets in the region including Atlantic City, the premier east coast gaming, beach and Boardwalk entertainment destination. ACY provides the most convenient manner to get to and explore the region.”

"We are thrilled to host TakeOff North America 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. By hosting this event, we will have the opportunity to showcase our region while bringing together more than 200 aviation industry professionals, including air carriers and small to mid-size airports, discussing potential expanded or new air service,” added Visit Atlantic City’s President and CEO, Larry Sieg.

Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “TakeOff North America is an integral event for the future of regional air services of those airports focused on the US domestic market. Atlantic City will play as a great host for TakeOff North America 2023 and we look forward to the event ahead”.