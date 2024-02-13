Routes Asia 2024 Awards - Shortlists Revealed

Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Asia 2024 Networking Evening on Wednesday 28 February, the Routes Awards at Routes Asia 2024 will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.

The Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 and 2023, along with their ongoing strategy for 2024.

The Shortlists:

Under 5 Million Passengers

GMR Goa International Airport

Cairns Airport

Clark International Airport

Sendai International Airport

Hat Yai International Airport

5-20 Million Passengers

Adelaide Airport

Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Danang International Airport

Perth Airport

Cam Ranh International Airport

Over 20 Million Passengers

Melbourne Airport

Changi Airport Group

Incheon Airport

Fukuoka International Airport

Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

Destination

Destination Gold Coast

Japan National Tourism Organization

Da Nang Tourism Department

Guam Visitors Bureau

Airline

Singapore Airlines

Cathay Pacific

Air India

Cebu Pacific

China Southern Airlines

