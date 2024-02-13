Routes Asia 2024 Awards - Shortlists Revealed
The Routes Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.
The Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 and 2023, along with their ongoing strategy for 2024.
The Shortlists:
Under 5 Million Passengers
- GMR Goa International Airport
- Cairns Airport
- Clark International Airport
- Sendai International Airport
- Hat Yai International Airport
5-20 Million Passengers
- Adelaide Airport
- Mactan-Cebu International Airport
- Danang International Airport
- Perth Airport
- Cam Ranh International Airport
Over 20 Million Passengers
- Melbourne Airport
- Changi Airport Group
- Incheon Airport
- Fukuoka International Airport
- Bangalore International Airport Ltd.
Destination
- Destination Gold Coast
- Japan National Tourism Organization
- Da Nang Tourism Department
- Guam Visitors Bureau
Airline
- Singapore Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- Air India
- Cebu Pacific
- China Southern Airlines
