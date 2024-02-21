Shortlist Announced for the Routes Europe 2024 Awards
The Routes Awards celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.
Taking place during the awards ceremony at the Routes Europe 2024 Networking Evening on Wednesday 28 February, the Routes Awards will recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports, and destinations in 2022 and 2023, along with their ongoing strategy for 2024.
The Shortlists:
Voted for and judged by airlines, the airport and destination categories recognise the organisations that have delivered exceptional route development marketing activities.
Under 5 Million Passengers
- Vilnius Airport
- Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg
- Tallinn Airport
- Kalamata International Airport
- George Best Belfast City Airport
5 - 20 Million Passengers
- Prague Airport
- Larnaka International Airport
- Thessaloniki International Airport
- Budapest Airport
- Riga Airport
Over 20 Million Passengers
- Athens International Airport S.A. – Eleftherios Venizelos
- Rome–Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport
- Vienna Airport
- Brussels Airport
- iGA – Istanbul Airport
Destination
- Turismo de Portugal
- Visit Valencia
- Jordan Tourism Board
- Malta Tourism Authority
- Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism
Voted for by airports and destinations, the airline category focuses on the importance of partnership in achieving successful and profitable routes.
Airline
- Jet2.com
- airBaltic
- SunExpress
- Volotea
- Transavia Airlines
