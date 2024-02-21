Shortlist Announced for the Routes Europe 2024 Awards

Taking place during the awards ceremony at the Routes Europe 2024 Networking Evening on Wednesday 28 February, the Routes Awards will recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports, and destinations in 2022 and 2023, along with their ongoing strategy for 2024.

The Shortlists:

Voted for and judged by airlines, the airport and destination categories recognise the organisations that have delivered exceptional route development marketing activities.

Under 5 Million Passengers

Vilnius Airport

Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg

Tallinn Airport

Kalamata International Airport

George Best Belfast City Airport

5 - 20 Million Passengers

Prague Airport

Larnaka International Airport

Thessaloniki International Airport

Budapest Airport

Riga Airport

Over 20 Million Passengers

Athens International Airport S.A. – Eleftherios Venizelos

Rome–Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport

Vienna Airport

Brussels Airport

iGA – Istanbul Airport

Destination

Turismo de Portugal

Visit Valencia

Jordan Tourism Board

Malta Tourism Authority

Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism

Voted for by airports and destinations, the airline category focuses on the importance of partnership in achieving successful and profitable routes.

Airline

Jet2.com

airBaltic

SunExpress

Volotea

Transavia Airlines

For more information on what to expect at Routes Europe 2024, click here.