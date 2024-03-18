Press Release: Aviation Leaders Head to Bogota to Define the Americas’ Future Air Connectivity

IATA forecasts predict that North America, Latin America and the Caribbean will see in excess of 850 million passengers by 2040. As the only air service development forum to bring together the entire Americas regions, Routes Americas 2024 will see the aviation community propel its future air service growth this week from 19-21 March in Bogota, Colombia.

The 17th edition of Routes Americas will welcome VPs and Heads of Network Planning from 80 of the region’s leading carriers. Over 3,000 meetings will take place at the event between these airline stakeholders and new or existing airport and destination partners. These meetings will go on to establish new air services across the region and the world. Airlines in attendance include American Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Air Canada, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, Delta Air Lines, Azul Linhas Aereas and United Airlines. Out of region carriers attending include Emirates, KLM and Turkish Airlines. View the attendee list

Seven airline CEOs will take part in the Routes Americas conference programme. Together with government ministers, association leaders and airport CEOs and directors, these industry heavyweights will outline the actions that must be taken for the region to reach its potential. Sponsored by Advance Aviation and Airbus, the conference programme will address a range of topics including the aviation competitiveness in the Caribbean and a guide to grow being LCCs and ULCCs in the Americas. The line up of CEOs and Presidents include:

Frederico Pedreira , Chief Executive Officer and President, Avianca , will outline what’s next for the South American airline, including its network strategy and how it intends to continue growing in a sustainable way.

Roberto Alvo, Chief Executive Officer, LATAM Airlines Group, will highlight the airline’s major plans for the years ahead, including its partnership with Delta Air Lines, its network strategy, and its ongoing fleet renewal plan.

Dave Davis , President, Sun Country Airlines, will explain more about the carrier’s network strategy and discuss the potential for its charter and cargo businesses.

View the full conference programme

This year’s event will be hosted by El Dorado International Airport with support from ProColombia. Thanks to its strategic location, the airport acts as the gateway for Colombia and South America, connecting the city with more than 88 destinations around the world, including our aviation community at Routes Americas 2024.

"Holding Routes Americas in Bogota demonstrates El Dorado’s potential and its consolidation as the gateway to South America. This event is designed to bring together people from across the continent and the world, fostering dialogue, cooperation, and the development of new opportunities for the aviation sector. For El Dorado, this gathering is an unparalleled platform for all industry stakeholders to work together towards a more connected, sustainable, and prosperous future.

The discussions and collaborations in the coming days will significantly contribute to the growth and strengthening of aviation, tourism, and business in Colombia," said Natali Leal, General Manager of OPAIN.

“Routes Americas is the most important route development forum in the region, and in 2024 it puts Bogotá and Colombia on the world map. From ProColombia, we are proud to participate in this event, showing to the world all the wonders that the country of beauty has to offer. Our involvement holds significant importance as it serves as the ideal arena to sow the seeds of future opportunities for new international routes to Colombia. Notably, the recent announcement of Emirates establishing its presence in Colombia, a direct outcome of our active involvement at the Routes events. This achievement stands as a testament to the success story of ProColombia, alongside the launching of the new route with United Airlines from Houston to Medellín. This narrative continues to evolve, fuelled by the unwavering dedication of our nation”, said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the entity in charge of promoting Colombia abroad.

Steven Small, Director of Routes, said “Latin America is emerging as one of the most dynamic regions globally for air travel. Investment in infrastructure to meet growing demand has positioned El Dorado Airport as a major hub and gateway for the region. By hosting Routes Americas, Bogota will be at the centre of conversations that will define future air connectivity. Decision makers from over 80 of the region’s leading carriers will witness firsthand the significant growth opportunities that the city and Colombia have to offer.”