Accessibility award. Edinburgh Airport wins Best Accessibility Initiative. Posted 5 November 2019 10:27

Edinburgh Airport’s accessibility provisions have been recognised after being named winner of the Best Accessibility Initiative Award by a leading industry publication.

Scotland’s busiest airport was awarded the International Airport Review (IAR) accolade after a panel of judges determined Edinburgh was a leader in this area.

The recent introduction of the FetchyFox app was highlighted as one initiative which has added to the airport’s inclusive approach. The app allows staff to work with Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM) to help them order food and beverages from outlets within the airport and have it delivered to them.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:

“Making our airport accessible as possible is an important part of our operations and we’ve made great strides in doing so over the past few years, something which has been recognised at an industry level with our Very Good rating from our regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are always looking at how we can improve and how technology can help us do that – this award is recognition of that innovative approach and one that is industry leading, something all of the team at Edinburgh Airport can take pride in.”

Tara Nolan, Editor of International Airport Review said:

“Regardless of mobility, all passengers can now engage with airport services at Edinburgh.

“The results from EDI’s accessibility initiatives have been phenomenal and it is heart-warming to witness an airport dedicate extensive resources to ensure all passengers are catered for. One PRM who reviewed the FetchyFox solution said ‘she felt like a queen at Edinburgh Airport’. This is customer feedback all airports should aspire to.”