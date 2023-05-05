Routes Europe 2023 Awards - Shortlists Revealed

Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Europe 2023 Networking Evening on Wednesday 10 May, the Routes Europe 2023 Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Europe 2023 Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 along with their ongoing strategy for 2023.

The Shortlists:

Under 4 Million Passengers

Billund Airport

Graz Airport

Tallinn Airport

Vilnius International Airport

Zagreb Airport

4-20 Million Passengers

Bristol Airport

Prague Airport

Marseille Provence Airport

Budapest Airport

Stuttgart Airport

Over 20 Million Passengers

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Athens International Airport

Dubai International Airport

iGA - Istanbul Airport

Rome Fiumicino Airport

Destination

Canary Islands Tourist Board - Promotur

ENIT - Italian National Tourist Board

Jordan Tourism Board

Malta Tourism Authority

Visit Cyprus

Airline

airBaltic

SunExpress

Turkish Airlines

Wizz Air

Visit the event homepage to discover more about what's happening at Routes Europe 2023 in Łódź, Poland.