Routes Europe 2023 Awards - Shortlists Revealed

This year’s edition of the event in Łódź will see the return of the Awards ceremony dedicated to recognising excellence in route development across Europe's airlines, airports and destinations.

Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes Europe 2023 Networking Evening on Wednesday 10 May, the Routes Europe 2023 Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as recognise the airlines that are driving the region's air service growth.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Europe 2023 Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports and destinations in 2022 along with their ongoing strategy for 2023.

The Shortlists:

Under 4 Million Passengers

  • Billund Airport
  • Graz Airport
  • Tallinn Airport
  • Vilnius International Airport
  • Zagreb Airport

4-20 Million Passengers

  • Bristol Airport
  • Prague Airport
  • Marseille Provence Airport
  • Budapest Airport
  • Stuttgart Airport

Over 20 Million Passengers

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
  • Athens International Airport
  • Dubai International Airport
  • iGA - Istanbul Airport
  • Rome Fiumicino Airport

Destination

  • Canary Islands Tourist Board - Promotur
  • ENIT - Italian National Tourist Board
  • Jordan Tourism Board
  • Malta Tourism Authority
  • Visit Cyprus

Airline

  • airBaltic
  • SunExpress
  • Turkish Airlines
  • Wizz Air

      Visit the event homepage to discover more about what's happening at Routes Europe 2023 in Łódź, Poland.

